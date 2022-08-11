Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 5:45 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 5:45PM PDT until August 11 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 630 PM PDT.

* At 545 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northeast
of Desert Center, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
Riverside County.

This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 8 and 22.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content