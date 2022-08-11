Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 11 at 5:45PM PDT until August 11 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 630 PM PDT.
* At 545 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northeast
of Desert Center, and is nearly stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
Riverside County.
This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 8 and 22.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.