Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 5:04PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 504 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southwest of Eagle Mtn, or 9 miles west of Desert Center,

moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Chiriaco Summit.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 85 and 103.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.