Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 10:48PM PDT until August 13 at 12:30AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 1048 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates show that up to 3

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine

Palms Airport, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and

Morongo Valley.

The heaviest rain has fallen east of Twentynine Palms with

additional heavy rain moving into the area. Flooding is ongoing or

will begin shortly east of Twentynine Palms on Amboy Road and

Highway 62.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.