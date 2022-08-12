Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 10:48PM PDT until August 13 at 12:30AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 1048 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates show that up to 3
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine
Palms Airport, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and
Morongo Valley.
The heaviest rain has fallen east of Twentynine Palms with
additional heavy rain moving into the area. Flooding is ongoing or
will begin shortly east of Twentynine Palms on Amboy Road and
Highway 62.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.