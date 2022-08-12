Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 11:53PM PDT until August 13 at 2:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 215 AM PDT.
* At 1153 PM PDT, Local law enforcement reported Flash Flooding
along Amboy Road between Amboy and Twentynine Palms. Between 2 and
3 inches of rain has fallen in this area and is resulting in
significant flooding. Most of the heavy rainfall has subsided but
light to moderate rainfall continues. Additional rainfall amounts
of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area resulting in
a continued risk of flash flooding over the next several hours.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and excessive
runoff.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Ludlow, Amboy, and Amboy Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.