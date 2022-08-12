Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 11:59PM PDT until August 13 at 2:30AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 230 AM PDT.
* At 1159 PM PDT, Local law enforcement significant flash flooding
along Amboy Road east of Twentynine Palms. Several vehicles have
been reported stuck in flood waters and radar estimates between 2
and 3 inches of rain have fallen in this area. Additionally,
traffic reports along Highway 62 east of Twentynine Palms are very
slow suggested flooding. Heavy rainfall is lessening currently in
these areas but moderate rainfall continues. An additional 0.1 to
0.25 inches are possible.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law Enforcement and Radar Estimates.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine Palms Airport,
Amboy Road, and Highway 62 east of Twentynine Palms.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is
harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.