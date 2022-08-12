Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 8:13PM PDT until August 12 at 11:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1115 PM PDT.
* At 813 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Ludlow, Amboy, Afton Canyon Campground, New Berry Springs, and
National Trails Highway.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 17 and 77.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.