Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 8:45PM PDT until August 12 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 845 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms beginning to
taper off along Highway 62. However, an estimated one inch of rain
has fallen between mile markers 119 and 123 since 745 PM PDT, which
is likely causing flash flooding.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Vidal Junction, Big River and Earp.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.