Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 9:11PM PDT until August 12 at 11:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 911 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned
area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Ludlow and Amboy.
This includes the following highways…
National Trails Highway
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 40 and 70.
As of 0900 PM PDT, 1.38 inches of precipitation had fallen in under
two hours in Ludlow, CA.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.