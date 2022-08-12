Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 9:38PM PDT until August 12 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 938 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated only light rain falling along

Highway 62 from near Earp to west of Vidal Junction. However,

earlier thunderstorms produced heavy rain along the highway, and

flash flooding may still be ongoing.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Vidal Junction, Big River and Earp.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.