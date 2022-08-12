Heat Advisory issued August 12 at 9:28PM PDT until August 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures 97 to 104. Lows 70 to 75.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire County.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and
shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.