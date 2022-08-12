Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 10:17AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1015 AM MST/1015 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking several

strong thunderstorms near the Yuma area. Moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and very heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rainfall could result in minor

street flooding.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Fortuna Foothills, Blaisdell, Algodones Dunes, Andrade,

Winterhaven and Araby.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 18.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 79 and 96.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 39.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.