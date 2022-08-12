Special Weather Statement issued August 12 at 9:59PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 959 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles north of Cottonwood Visitor, or 18 miles northwest of Chiriaco

Summit. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Cottonwood Visitor.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 78 and 81.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.