Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 1:00AM PDT until August 13 at 2:30AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 100 AM PDT, Several instances of flash flooding along Amboy Road
and Highway 62 east of Twentynine Palms have been reported by local
law enforcement and emergency management. Amboy Road is impassable
in several locations and vehicles were reported stuck or stranded.
Significant flash flooding continues with light to moderate rainfall
continuing. Additional flash flooding is not expected but ongoing
flooding is likely to continue through the next hour or more.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding due to thunderstorms and
excessive runoff.
SOURCE…Emergency management, local law enforecement, and radar
estimates.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Amboy Road and Highway 62 east of Twentynine
Palms.
Amboy Road east of Bullion Mountain Road. Reports of impacts at
Godwin Road and Schooner Road specifically. Also, Highway 62 east of
Godwin Road to Golden Crown Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is
harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.