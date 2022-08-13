Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 12:17AM PDT until August 13 at 2:45AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 1217 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over areas east and south of Indio, including along
Interstate 10. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past hour
just northeast of Mecca. The heaviest rain is now occurring south of
Mecca. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch is possible. Flash
flooding is likely ongoing over the warned area.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Box Canyon, Interstate 10 east of Indio, Coachella, Thermal, and
Mecca.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.