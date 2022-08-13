Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 12:27AM PDT until August 13 at 4:30AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Imperial County in southeastern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 430 AM PDT.
* At 1227 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Chiriaco Summit, North Shore, Cottonwood Visitor, Bombay Beach and
Imperial Hot Mineral Springs.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.