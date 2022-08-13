Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 3:24AM PDT until August 13 at 4:30AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 324 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated that up to 2 inches of rain
have fallen across the warned area due to earlier thunderstorms.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Chiriaco Summit, North Shore, Cottonwood Visitor, Bombay Beach and
Imperial Hot Mineral Springs.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.