Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 3:29AM PDT until August 13 at 5:45AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 329 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated that up to 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen across the warned area due to earlier thunderstorms.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.