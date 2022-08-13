Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 4:02PM PDT until August 13 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 402 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain in Joshua Tree. California Highway Patrol
reported flooding across all four lanes of State Route 62 by
Hillview Road in Joshua Tree, CA. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned
area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree
Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.