Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 4:12PM PDT until August 13 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
RRA
At 412 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside County
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 107 and 116.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.