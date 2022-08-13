Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 4:12PM PDT until August 13 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 412 PM PDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding on the north
side of Joshua Tree National Park including towards Highway 62. Up
to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already
occurring.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.