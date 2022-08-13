Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 4:47PM PDT until August 13 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 745 PM PDT.
* At 447 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the the area near the intersection of Highway 95
and I-40 and also around Needles. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Needles, Highway 95 And I-40, Goffs Road
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.