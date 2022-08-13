Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
August 14, 2022 2:42 AM
Published 6:16 PM

Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 6:16PM PDT until August 13 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 616 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain fell from thunderstorms prior to 6 pm around the intersection
of Highway 95 and I-40 and also along Highway 95 just south of
Needles. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 95 just of Needles and the intersection of Highway 95 And
I-40
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

