Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 6:16PM PDT until August 13 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 616 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain fell from thunderstorms prior to 6 pm around the intersection
of Highway 95 and I-40 and also along Highway 95 just south of
Needles. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 95 just of Needles and the intersection of Highway 95 And
I-40
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.