Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 6:16PM PDT until August 13 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 616 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain fell from thunderstorms prior to 6 pm around the intersection

of Highway 95 and I-40 and also along Highway 95 just south of

Needles. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 95 just of Needles and the intersection of Highway 95 And

I-40

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.