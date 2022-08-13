Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 7:39PM PDT until August 13 at 10:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1045 PM MST /1045 PM PDT/.
* At 739 PM MST /739 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Black Meadow Landing Campground, Three Dunes Campground and
Cattail Cove State Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.