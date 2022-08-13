Flash Flood Warning issued August 13 at 8:33PM PDT until August 13 at 10:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 833 PM MST /833 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain ended

prior to 8 pm over the area of far south Lake Havasu and the Bill

Williams River. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain is estimated by radar

to have fallen near Black Meadow Landing. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Black Meadow Landing, Three Dunes Campground and Cattail Cove

State Park.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is

harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.