Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 1:14PM PDT until August 14 at 3:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 114 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain acrossNew York and Castle Mountain as well as eastern Mojave
Preserve. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Mid Hills Campground….Ivanpah Road…Lanfair Road…Black Canyon
Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.