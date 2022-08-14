Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 12:27PM PDT until August 14 at 3:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 330 PM PDT.
* At 1227 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the New York Mountains area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly and will impact low water
crossings on Ivanpah Road as well as other roadways across east
central San Bernardino County.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Mid Hills Campground….Ivanpah Road…Lanfair Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.