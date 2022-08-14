Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 1:53PM PDT until August 14 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 500 PM PDT.
* At 153 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the Mojave Preserve expanding southward to
Interstate 40. Additional thunderstorms are forming west of US-95
and could also produce flash flooding. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Mitchell Caverns, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Kelso, Essex,
Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Hole In The Wall Campground
and Highway 95 And I-40.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.