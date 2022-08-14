Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 2:22PM PDT until August 14 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 530 PM PDT.
* At 222 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain between Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly and runoff will
impact highway 62.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Airport and Joshua Tree.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.