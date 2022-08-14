Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 2:46PM PDT until August 14 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 246 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain near Goffs and Essex as well as the Mojave Preserve. Between
0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Mitchell Caverns, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Kelso, Essex,
Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Hole In The Wall Campground
and Highway 95 And I-40.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.