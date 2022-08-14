Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 2:48PM PDT until August 14 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 248 PM PDT, Heavy rainfall south of Twentynine Palms delivered
between a half inch and an inch of rain in less than an hour. Runoff
onto Highway 62 between Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Airport and Joshua Tree.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.