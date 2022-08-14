Skip to Content
August 14, 2022
4:06 PM

Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 4:06PM PDT until August 14 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 406 PM MST /406 PM PDT/, Heavy rain continues in the Mohave
Valley this afternoon with over 1 inch of rainfall reported by local
rain gauges. Flooding has also been reported by CHP along US-95
south of Needles.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Topock, Needles, Arizona Village, Mohave Valley, Mesquite Creek,
Mojave Ranch Estates, Oatman and Willow Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

