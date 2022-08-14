Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 4:33PM PDT until August 14 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 745 PM MST /745 PM PDT/.
* At 433 PM MST /433 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across southeastern San Bernardino and
Southwestern Mohave counties. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Flash Flooding may impact Highway 62
and US 95 near Vidal Junction as well as flood sensitive drainages
near Lake Havasu.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lake Havasu City, Parker Dam, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Alamo
Lake, Three Dunes Campground, Black Meadow Landing Campground,
Cattail Cove State Park, Desert Hills, Earp, Big River and Vidal
Junction.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.