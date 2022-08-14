Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 5:53PM PDT until August 14 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 1000 PM PDT.
* At 553 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Midland.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.