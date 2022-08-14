Skip to Content
August 15, 2022 2:12 AM
Published 6:07 PM

Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 6:07PM PDT until August 14 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 607 PM MST /607 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the Lake Havasu and Vidal Junction
Areas. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Highway 62 and US-95 will be impacted in southeastern San Bernardino
County.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lake Havasu City, Parker Dam, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Alamo
Lake, Three Dunes Campground, Black Meadow Landing Campground,
Cattail Cove State Park, Desert Hills, Earp, Big River and Vidal
Junction.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

