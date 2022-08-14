Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 6:15PM MST until August 14 at 10:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 1015 PM MST /1015 PM PDT/.
* At 615 PM MST /615 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain in Basins draining toward State Route 95.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Northwestern La Paz and Riverside Counties
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.