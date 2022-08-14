Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 7:19PM MST until August 14 at 11:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
West Central La Paz County in west central Arizona…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 1130 PM MST /1130 PM PDT/.
* At 719 PM MST /719 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Blythe, Blythe Airport, Nicholls Warm Springs, East Blythe and
Ehrenberg.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.