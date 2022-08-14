Flash Flood Warning issued August 14 at 7:51PM MST until August 14 at 10:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 751 PM MST /751 PM PDT/, local law enforcement reported State

Route 95 has been closed due to flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of

rain had fallen upstream of the highway. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northwestern La Paz and Riverside Counties

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.