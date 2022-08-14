Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 14 at 3:21PM PDT until August 14 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

This includes the following highways… Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 112 and 155. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 320 PM PDT/320 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arizona Village, or 11 miles northwest of Topock, moving south at 20 mph. This warning includes Needles and the Mohave Valley.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.