Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 3:18PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 318 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northeast of Cottonwood Visitor, or 12 miles north of Chiriaco

Summit. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center, Cottonwood Visitor and Eagle Mtn.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 91 and 107.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 5.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.