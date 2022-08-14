Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 5:19PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 518 PM MST/518 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of

Midland to 6 miles southwest of Alamo Lake. Movement was south at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Areas of blowing dust may also develop

reducing visibility below one mile.

Locations impacted include…

Parker, Parker Dam, Alamo Lake, Blythe, Quartzsite, Nicholls Warm

Springs, Salome, Alamo State Park, Brenda, Buckskin Mountain Park,

Blythe Airport, Bouse, Ripley, Vicksburg Junction, Midland, Wenden,

Vicksburg, Harcuvar, Kofa Wildlife Refuge and Poston.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 55.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 123 and 156.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 72.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.