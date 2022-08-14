Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 6:14PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 613 PM MST/613 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Big

River to 10 miles west of Nicholls Warm Springs. Movement was

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Areas of blowing dust may also develop.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola, Palo Verde, Midland, Blythe

Airport, Ripley, East Blythe, Ehrenberg and Poston.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 12.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 123 and 156.

AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 16.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.