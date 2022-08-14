Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 8:56PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 855 PM MST/855 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of

Winterhaven to 6 miles west of Paloma. Movement was south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Somerton, Martinez Lake, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis,

Wellton, Tacna, Kinter, Andrade, Winterhaven, Araby, Blaisdell,

Tyson, Dateland, Ligurta, Mohawk and Roll.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 71.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 84 and 96.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 62.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.