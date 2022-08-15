Flash Flood Warning issued August 15 at 2:24PM PDT until August 15 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Inyo County in south central California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Southern Nye County in south central Nevada…
West Central Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 530 PM PDT.
* At 224 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across Tecopa Road near Charleston View. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tecopa and Charleston View.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.