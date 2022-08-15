Flash Flood Warning issued August 15 at 3:03PM PDT until August 15 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 615 PM PDT.
* At 303 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain south of Yucca Valley. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly and may impact Highway 62 between Yucca
Valley and Joshua Tree.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.