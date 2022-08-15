Flash Flood Warning issued August 15 at 3:58PM PDT until August 15 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 358 PM PDT, Heavy rainfall of between a half an inch and 1 inch

has been detected near Tecopa road and Charleston View. Flash

Flooding continues.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pahrump, Sandy Valley and Tecopa.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.