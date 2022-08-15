Flash Flood Warning issued August 15 at 3:59PM PDT until August 15 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 359 PM PDT, Heavy rainfall of up to 1 inch occured earlier this

afternoon near Joshua Tree National Park. Runoff from heavy rainfall

remains possible along highway 62 between Joshua Tree and Yucca

Valley.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.