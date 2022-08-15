Flash Flood Warning issued August 15 at 4:13PM PDT until August 15 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 413 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lost Horse-Keys Village.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.