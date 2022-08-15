Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 1:52PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 152 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cottonwood Visitor, or 12 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit. This

storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Cottonwood Visitor.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 81.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.