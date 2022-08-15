Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 5:33PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 533 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles west of Palo Verde, or 33 miles southeast of Desert Center.
This storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Imperial and Riverside Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.