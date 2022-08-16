Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 1:12PM PDT until August 16 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 415 PM PDT.
* At 112 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the Apple and El Dorado burn scars. Between 0.5
and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5
to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yucaipa, southeastern Mount San Gorgonio, Beaumont, Banning,
Calimesa, Morongo Indian Reservation and Cherry Valley.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches
in the El Dorado and Apple Burn Scars. Severe debris flows can also
be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away
in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.